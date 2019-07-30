Michigan company to open car wash at Westdale site

CEDAR RAPIDS — A second national car wash chain is apparently betting there are a lot of dirty vehicles Cedar Rapids’ southwest side.

A franchisee of Tommy’s Express of Holland, Mich., has begun construction of a car wash on Westdale Parkway SW at 29th Avenue SW on the perimeter of Westdale Town Center.

Jami Winstrom, director of digital marketing, said construction is expected to require between 70 and 100 days.

The company has franchise locations in 15 states. The Cedar Rapids car wash will be its first in Iowa.

Tommy’s Express was formed in 2015 as an offshoot of Tommy’s Car Wash Systems, a more than 40-year-old distributor. The company’s dual conveyor belt moves cars and truck through the wash with no guide rails, reducing the risk of vehicle damage and equipment breakdown.

Tommy’s Express will be located within a half-mile of a new Mister Car Wash, now under construction at 3405 Williams Blvd. SW.

Tucson, Ariz.-based Mister Car Wash — which also is building another location at 5620 Edgewood Rd. NE — expects the facilities to open by the end of the year.

The company has operated a full-service facility at 5055 Northland Ave. NE for about 15 years.

Founded in 1969 in Houston, Mister Car Wash has been adding roughly one new location every other week. It has more than 286 car wash locations and 33 express lube facilities in 21 states.