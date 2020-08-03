CORONAVIRUS

Retail rout continues as Men's Wearhouse, others seek bankruptcy protection

Lord and Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Women peer in the front door of Lord & Taylor's flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York City, which closed for good in N
Women peer in the front door of Lord & Taylor’s flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York City, which closed for good in New York. America’s oldest retailer filed for bankruptcy on Sunday. (Associated Press)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:50AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Retail rout continues as Men's Wearhouse, others seek bankruptcy prote ...

08:00AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Iowa State, UNI begin welcoming back students

07:30AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Campus Greek life: socially distant but still social

06:50AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Surge in Iowa food stamp enrollment starts to show signs of slowing
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

NEW YORK — Lord and Taylor, America’s oldest retailer, is seeking bankruptcy protection, as is the owner of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, lengthening the list of major retail chains that have faltered in the pandemic.

Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, already were struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it.

Much of that activity has moved online.

Thousands of store closures forced by the arrival of COVID-19 has proved too much.

Lord and Taylor, which began as a Manhattan dry goods store in 1824, was sold to French rental clothing company Le Tote last year.

Both filed for bankruptcy protection, separately, in the Eastern Court of Virginia on Sunday.

Lord and Taylor says it’s looking for a buyer.

The company last year, before the emergence of coronavirus, sold its 11-story flagship building on New York’s Fifth Avenue which it’s owned for more than a century.

Tailored Brands — owner of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores — was struggling even before shelter-in-home orders smothered any demand for suits or ties. It wasn’t alone.

Last month, Brooks Brothers, the 200-year-old company that dressed nearly every U.S. president, filed for bankruptcy protection. Its rival, Barneys New York, is being dismantled after filing for bankruptcy last year.

Tailored Brands filed for Chapter 11 protection Sunday in the Southern District of Texas.

Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores, along with K&G Fashion Superstore and Moores Clothing for Men, all owned by Tailored, with continue to operate during restructuring.

Men’s Wearhouse operates stores in Cedar Rapids and Coralville.

The company expects to reduce it’s funded debt by at least $630 million.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Dozens of retailers, big and small, have filed for Chapter 11 protection this year. The pace through the first half of 2020 far exceeds the number of retail bankruptcies for all of last year.

About two dozen stores have sought bankruptcy protection since the pandemic started.

Others include J. Crew, J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, Stage Stores and Ascena Retail Group, which owns Lane Bryant and Ann Taylor.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:50AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Retail rout continues as Men's Wearhouse, others seek bankruptcy prote ...

08:00AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Iowa State, UNI begin welcoming back students

07:30AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Campus Greek life: socially distant but still social
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa State, UNI begin welcoming back students

Campus Greek life: socially distant but still social

Surge in Iowa food stamp enrollment starts to show signs of slowing

University of Iowa students say they're 'likely' to wear masks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gun violence in Cedar Rapids surging so far this year

Longtime Linn County Supervisor Brent Oleson announces retirement

Capitol Ideas column: Kim Reynolds' coronavirus response approval rating plummets

Woman convicted in 1979 West Branch murder shouldn't go free, victim's sister says

Polling shows Iowa 2nd District open-seat race a dead heat

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate