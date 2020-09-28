Marion Walmart, Coralville Aldi stores add products, adjust layouts

Two national retailers with stores in the Corridor have completed remodeling projects, expanding product lines and resetting the layout of their stores.

The Walmart at 5491 Highway 151 on the east end of Marion has updated its apparel departments and expanded its beer and wine department with a wider variety.

The 207,000-square-foot store also has made changes to its produce department layout to reflect customer shopping patterns. officials said in a news release.

The remodeling has upgraded the store’s electronics department with interactive displays and increased the assortment of products in its home department along with a new layout.

The Marion Walmart was constructed in 2005, according to the Linn County Assessor’s website.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer announced plans in April 2019 to remodel 500 of its stores and open 20 new locations as part of an $11 billion capital improvement investment,

Aldi has completed the remodeling of its Coralville store at 2750 Heartland Drive, the sixth and final Eastern Iowa store to be renovated.

The company previously upgraded and expanded stores in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo and Dubuque.

The Coralville Aldi has a reformatted layout and refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh- and convenient-foods selection.

The store also now features open ceilings and natural lighting.

The Eastern Iowa remodeling projects are part of a $5 billion nationwide initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 Essen-Germany-based retailer’s stores across the country.

The capital investments by Walmart and Aldi come as more Americans are eating at home and having their groceries and other products delivered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey by Boston-based marketing agency Influence Central found 88 percent of respondents cooking more meals at home since stay-at-home orders and guidelines went into effect.

The same survey revealed 72 percent of consumers have lessened the frequency of their grocery shopping during the pandemic.