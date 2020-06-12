Business

Marion shopping center losing two stores

Tuesday Morning, Pier 1 closing

Pier 1 Imports began its going-out-of-business sale May 22. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Two retailers with stores in Marion’s Collins Road Square shopping center are permanently closing their doors.

Dallas, Texas-based Tuesday Morning is shuttering 230 locations this summer.

The off-price retailer, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 27, sells home decor, bath and body goods, crafts, food and toys.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 Imports started its going-out-of-business sale May 22.

The retailer, which also will be closing a store in Coralville at Coral Ridge Mall, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February.

The closures by Pier 1 and Tuesday Morning come as other retailers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

J.C. Penney, which filed for bankruptcy in May, is planning to close about 240 stores as part of its restructuring, including locations in Carroll and Marshalltown.

L Brands is planning to close 250 Victoria’s Secret stores this year.

