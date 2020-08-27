Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore closing due to derecho damage

The Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore, which has been closed since the derecho hit Eastern Iowa on Aug. 10, will not reopen its doors.

Christina Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee, said the store, located at 2790 Seventh Avenue, sustained significant structural damage.

“After much consideration, we have decided not to reopen the drugstore,” Gayman said.

She said the store will permanently transfer all prescriptions at the pharmacy to the Marion Hy-Vee, 3600 U.S. Highway 151.

“Customers have not and will not experience any interruption in their service and all pharmaceutical and health care needs will continue to be met without any delays,” Gayman said.

Gayman added pharmacy customers will receive a letter in the next few days with additional details.

All employees of the Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore have been offered positions at other Hy-Vee locations in the area, Gayman said.

“Hy-Vee will continue to own the property and looks forward to announcing future plans for the location once a final decision is made,” she said.

