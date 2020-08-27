IOWA DERECHO 2020

Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore closing due to derecho damage

Hy-Vee will continue to own the property and announce finalized plans in the future.

Hy-Vee Drugstore in Marion. (Google Street View image from July 2019)
Hy-Vee Drugstore in Marion. (Google Street View image from July 2019)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

09:49AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore closing due to derecho damage

09:01AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Initial unemployment claims in Linn County quadruple after derecho

07:30AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

The final 500: Last Cedar Rapids residents regaining power after derec ...

06:00AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Cedar Rapids turns to volunteers to help with costly tree debris remov ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

The Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore, which has been closed since the derecho hit Eastern Iowa on Aug. 10, will not reopen its doors.

Christina Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee, said the store, located at 2790 Seventh Avenue, sustained significant structural damage.

“After much consideration, we have decided not to reopen the drugstore,” Gayman said.

She said the store will permanently transfer all prescriptions at the pharmacy to the Marion Hy-Vee, 3600 U.S. Highway 151.

“Customers have not and will not experience any interruption in their service and all pharmaceutical and health care needs will continue to be met without any delays,” Gayman said.

Gayman added pharmacy customers will receive a letter in the next few days with additional details.

All employees of the Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore have been offered positions at other Hy-Vee locations in the area, Gayman said.

“Hy-Vee will continue to own the property and looks forward to announcing future plans for the location once a final decision is made,” she said.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

09:49AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore closing due to derecho damage

09:01AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Initial unemployment claims in Linn County quadruple after derecho

07:30AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

The final 500: Last Cedar Rapids residents regaining power after derec ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Initial unemployment claims in Linn County quadruple after derecho

The final 500: Last Cedar Rapids residents regaining power after derecho

Cedar Rapids turns to volunteers to help with costly tree debris removal

Mount Vernon sixth-grader making more baseball bats from derecho damage to raise money for charity

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids schools to start Sept. 21, with middle, high school online

Supervisors back Linn County Auditor's ballot drop boxes to accept 2020 absentee votes

Former school counselor accused of sex with minor will stay in jail pending trial

University of Iowa hospitals CEO on surge in cases: 'This is very very alarming'

Chew on This: Brewed Awakenings in Cedar Rapids will not reopen

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.