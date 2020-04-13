Marion High School students will get the chance to renovate houses through new program

MARION — As a part of a building and trades class, Marion High School students will start renovating houses to invest in deteriorating neighborhoods, equip students with experience in trade work and attract people to live in the Marion Independent School District.

The Marion City Council approved a 28E Agreement between the City of Marion, the Marion Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) and the Marion Independent School District last week partnering to purchase dilapidated houses and restore them to sell for a project called the Community Promise Home Rehabilitation Program.

“We know there’s some neighborhoods that need a spark to be lit ... they might be older neighborhoods that have a few rundown properties,” MEDCO President Nick Glew said. “We’d love to find a home where it’s not just that home we’re investing in, but we’re inspiring other people in those neighborhoods to also make improvements to their properties.”

Through the program, students will not only get to learn how to do home renovations, they will get to learn about buying property, planning a project, budgeting, home inspections and realty.

“This program is a beautiful example of community partners working together,” Glew said. “We hope through it all we find some next generation workers who are students today who are passionate about the many careers infused in these projects.”

Glew said he hopes to have the first house purchased this summer for students to start working on it in the fall.

The 28E Agreement creates an advisory committee for the program made up of two representatives from the City of Marion, MEDCO and the school district. The committee will be responsible for creating policies for purchasing houses and how much money to spend on renovations.

MEDCO will purchase the houses with a revolving loan fund. Glew said they have about $110,000 to acquire the first property. The money in the revolving loan fund was given to MEDCO a decade ago, and has been used by businesses since. Glew said with better ways for small businesses to get access to loans, there has been little interest in the fund lately.

Officials hope the sale of the first property will be between $165,000 to $185,000 that can be reinvested into the next house.

The city will provide funding for renovations through a Low to Moderate Income Fund. City Manager Lon Pluckhahn said between $45,000 and $55,000 will be allocated for each house.

Glew expects the program to increase property values in neighborhoods and hopes it will be an inspiration to residents to invest a little “TLC” — tender loving care — into their own homes.

MEDCO’s board of directors will vote to adopt the 28E Agreement later this month.

The Marion Independent School District, which is landlocked with no room to build new houses within the district, will benefit from houses getting renovated, said Jeanelle Brower, Superintendent of the Marion Independent School.

The teacher of the building and trades program, Dennis Fleege, will act as general contractor for the projects.

“Any time we can improve property within the district, it improves property values and has a positive impact on our tax base, which funds our district,” Brower said. “Quite frankly, when there’s nicer homes available in a community, it attracts people to live there.”

Marion High School’s building and trades students have built homes from the ground up in the past, but they have never done a renovation.

“We’ve had students who choose to be there (on work sites) after school and on weekends, working as much as the teacher allows them to. It’s a pretty motivated hands-on, engaged type of learning,” Brower said.

About 15 to 20 students will participate in each class. Linn-Mar High School students also will be eligible to participate thanks to an agreement with the Marion Independent School District.

The item is on the Marion Independent School District’s agenda for April 20.

During the Marion City Council meeting, Mayor Nick AbouAssaly said he is excited for the project and to see the results.

City council member Rene Gadelha said she loves the project. “I think it’s a great example of public-public-public coming together for the greater good,” she said.

City council member Will Brandt abstained from discussion and voting.

