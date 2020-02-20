Marion business park links to high-speed data network

New businesses purchasing ground in the Marion Enterprise Center industrial park will have an opportunity to directly access to high-speed communications.

Marion Economic Development Corp. has joined with Involta, ImOn Communications and the city of Marion to launch the Marion Enterprise Network. The private circuit is connected to Involta, which operates a state-of-the-art data center in Marion.

Companies need to invest a minimum of $2 million in a new facility, create a minimum of 10 high quality jobs, as defined by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and meet minimum bench marks for data use.

The Marion Enterprise Center is a 184-acre business park on U.S. Highway 151 on the east side of Marion. The fiber infrastructure at the park is looped and redundant with direct connectivity to the nearby Involta Data Center at 5055 Rec Dr.

The business park was constructed with 72 strands of excess fiber-optic capacity installed for business use.

In a statement announcing the Marion Enterprise Network, MEDCO President Nick Glew said the partnership with Involta, ImOn and the city leverages business attraction assets to target specific types of companies.

“As communities strive to differentiate and offer tools that deliver competitive advantage, we believe the Marion Enterprise Network positions us as leaders in supporting the growth of high-tech business,” Glew said.