MEDCO to debut workplace forums

The Marion Economic Development Corp. will launch a series of forums this month geared toward professional and personal development.

“As we listened to our business partners in 2020, topics such as mental health and changes to workplace culture have merged as those that require a broader community conversation,” said Brady Quinn, MEDCO business retention and small-business specialist, in a news release Tuesday.

“These forums will allow our business partners to engage in dialog as we learn bet practices and seek to apply them to our unique situation.”

The seven forums, “Future Focused Forums: A Series Transforming Challenge to Resiliency,” will run from Feb, 23 through the anniversary of the Aug. 10 derecho. The first six will be held online, with the August session tentatively planned as an outdoor event.

The scheduled topics will be:

• Feb. 23 — Mental health, with executives from ESCO Group, Timberline Manufacturing and mental health experts

• March 23 — Physical health

• April 27 — Workplace culture

• May 25 — Community

• June 22 — Development

• July 27 — Industry

• Aug. 10 — In-person series conclusion, with the time and location to be decided.

Registration details can be viewed at medcoiowa.org/futurefocused. Purchase of the package of six forums will be available for a limited time for $60. Individual sessions can be purchased before each event for $15.

A portion of registration proceeds will go to Trees Forever, an environmental not-for-profit headquartered in Marion.