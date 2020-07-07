Manchester plant expansion will add up to 50 jobs

Work has begun on a significant addition to a plant in Manchester that will more than triple its size and expand its work force.

Stanley Black and Decker manufactures skid steer loaders, excavators and other compact equipment with 30 employees in a 30,000-square-foot building at 621 Grant St.

Manchester Enterprises, owner of the building, is constructing a 76,500-square-foot addition that is projected for completion in the first half of 2021.

Donna Boss, executive director of Delaware County Economic Development, said the addition is expected to create 40 to 50 new jobs.

“Stanley Black and Decker is one of the top five employers in Delaware County,” Boss said. “The company’s plant in Delhi employs about 250.”

Stanley Black and Decker of New Britain, Conn., completed the purchase of Paladin, the previous operator of the Delhi and Manchester plants, in March 2019. Paladin Attachments and Pengo Attachments joined the Stanley Infrastructure division of Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black and Decker also operates a plant in Decorah that employs about 360 manufacturing industrial blind, or POP, rivets.