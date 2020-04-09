CORONAVIRUS

Lindale owner part of small business initiative

Program offers lease modification form, webinars for small businesses

Washington Prime Group, the real estate investment trust that owns the Cedar Rapids shopping mall, has joined with the I
Washington Prime Group, the real estate investment trust that owns the Cedar Rapids shopping mall, has joined with the Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship in Chicago and members of the University of Chicago faculty to launch the Open for Small Business initiative. (The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:00AM | Thu, April 09, 2020

At one mobile home park, eviction papers come despite coronavirus orde ...

06:00AM | Thu, April 09, 2020

Lindale owner part of small business initiative

05:25AM | Thu, April 09, 2020

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 9

09:38PM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Linn County supervisors wait hours to tell their own workers of a pote ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — The owner of Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids is working with two partners to help the owners of small businesses closed by the pandemic.

Washington Prime Group, the Columbus, Ohio-based real estate investment trust that owns the Cedar Rapids shopping mall, has joined with the Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship in Chicago and members of the University of Chicago faculty to launch the Open for Small Business initiative.

The initiative recognizes the role small businesses play as a major driver of the U.S. economy as well as comprising a substantial percentage of retail tenants. To address the issue of near term cash flow, Open for Small Business is making available a lease modification template for deferral of monthly rent payments until struggling entrepreneurs recover financially.

The form is available at washingtonprime.app.box.com/v/lease-modification-template.

Open for Small Business also is hosting educational webinars about how to access U.S. Small Business Administration guaranteed loans as well as public and not-for-profit agency programs. Other webinars will include industry experts discussing leadership, accounting, marketing, advertising, recruitment and other topics.

For more information on the webinars, go to washingtonprime.com/open-for-small-business-initiative.

“While the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been dramatic to say the least, there will be a return to normalcy,” said Lou Conforti, CEO and director of Washington Prime Group in a news release. “When things settle down, we all better make sure small-business owners are ready to open for business ...

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Collectively, they generate substantial tax revenue and employ 47.8 percent of our private U.S. workforce.”

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:33PM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Pandemic deals blow to plastic reduction

09:32PM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Clinton ADM plant sees coronavirus outbreak

05:55PM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Kim Reynolds declares Thursday a 'Day of Prayer' in Iowa
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ford

Correspondent

All articles by George

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

At one mobile home park, eviction papers come despite coronavirus order

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 9

Linn County supervisors wait hours to tell their own workers of a potential coronavirus exposure

Pandemic deals blow to plastic reduction

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa adds $20 million in aid to small businesses

Kim Reynolds declares Thursday a 'Day of Prayer' in Iowa

Pandemic puts added stress on family caregivers

Chaos erupts during 'Survivor' strategizing

More than 500 students remain in Iowa university residence halls

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.