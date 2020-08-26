Lil' Drug expands market with purchase

Health products company buys Illinois company

By George C. Ford, correspondent

A Cedar Rapids company that provides health and beauty care products to convenience stores is broadening its market with the purchase of a supplier of health and beauty care products to the travel and hospitality industries.

Lil’ Drug Store Products has acquired Mechanical Servants, doing business as Convenience Valet, of Glendale Heights, Ill.

The companies will provide products to more than 150,000 retail locations.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the privately owned companies.

Convenience Valet, founded in 1955 as a vending machine manufacturer and servicer, expanded into the convenience and travel and hospitality industries in 1975.

Lil’ Drug Store was founded in 1974, repackaging and selling products in the Midwest.

The purchase of Convenience Valet follows the recent acquisition of Associated Distributors, which markets cellular phone accessories and sunglasses.

“These acquisitions support our long-term strategy to provide more solutions for more customers,” said Chris DeWolf, president and CEO of Lil’ Drug Store.

“We are now able to bring together our portfolios to offer a broader assortment of products and services.”

Lil’ Drug Store has helped brands such as Rolaids, Ricola and Harvest Snaps expand distribution in the convenience industry. Convenience Valet has increased the distribution of brands such as Renu, Nicorette and Nice ’n Clean in the convenience, travel and hospitality arenas.

“By combining our strengths, we can better reach the millions of consumers who look for immediate solutions for health and well-being at the point of need when traveling,” said Steve Jungmann,” president and CEO of Convenience Valet.