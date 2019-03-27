Latest Cedar Rapids Aldi to open Thursday morning

CEDA RAPIDS — The newest Cedar Rapids Aldi grocery store, at 180 Collins Road NE, will open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. Thursday

The first 100 customers will receive a gift card for use in the store, a company spokeswoman said.

The 24,000-square-foot store in the Collins Crossing shopping center, across the road from Lindale Mall, is part of a $3.4 billion investment by Essen, Germany-based Aldi to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

Located in the space that previously was home to a Fresh Market, the new venue is 3.6 miles from another Aldi store, at 5425 Blairs Forest Blvd. NE.