Business

Labor issues new guidance on tracking time for remote work

Wilford H. Stone, attorney-at-law, Lynch Dallas, Cedar Rapids
Wilford H. Stone, attorney-at-law, Lynch Dallas, Cedar Rapids

In response to the sharp uptick in remote work during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of Labor in August 2020 issued guidance to employers of their obligation to track the number of hours of compensable work performed by employees who are teleworking.

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, employer must pay employees for all hours worked, including work not requested but “suffered or permitted.”

That includes work performed at home.

The law requires an employer to exercise its control and see that the work is not performed if it does not want it to be performed. That means employers must, as a result, pay an employee for all work the employer knows about — even if the work was unauthorized or in violation of a rule.

This new Labor Department guidance does not reflect any change in the compliance standards or employer obligations.

However, it does highlight during this COVID-19 environment — in which remote work arrangements have become commonplace — the continued need for good documentation.

Therefore, employers should update and implement reasonable time reporting procedures that continue to allow for accurate tracking and reconciling hours worked and hours paid.

If an employee fails to report unscheduled hours worked through such a procedure, the employer is generally not required to investigate further to uncover unreported hours.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Labor Department’s new guidance serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining clear and accurate procedures for reporting, tracking and paying for remote hours worked.

Employers should require employees certify their time records are truthful and complete. Management should promptly review those records as soon as possible, and quickly address and resolve any issues that arise, including those involving unauthorized work.

The number of wage and hour complaints are on the rise, and penalty payouts to employees — and former employees — are increasing substantially.

In light of this trend, employers would be well-advised to review their policies and procedures for time keeping to ensure they are meeting legal standards in this new telework world.

And remember, wage and hour complaints typically are not covered under employment practices liability insurance.

Wilford H. Stone is a lawyer with Lynch Dallas in Cedar Rapids.

Lynch Dallas Attorneys at Law

All articles by Wilford H.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Black Friday to come early this year

National jobless claims remain at historical high

Iowa sees increase in new jobless claims

Chew on This: Eastern Iowa restaurants garner Iowa Restaurant Association awards

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

U.S. House rivals Hart and Miller-Meeks focus on health care, pandemic in second debate

Fall color is peaking in Eastern Iowa soon, here are some ideas of where to soak it in

2 months after derecho: Tons of trees still to be hauled

Marion City Council votes to approve new crisis counselor position for police department for intervention on mental health calls

Unimpressed with Iowa Democrats, Black Lives Matter protester runs his own campaign

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.