Kirkwood, University of Iowa College of Nursing land apprenticeship funds

Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa College of Nursing received funding for apprenticeships programs.

Iowa Workforce Development awarded Kirkwood, in Cedar Rapids, and Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines $37,500 each to grow their Registered Apprenceticeship Programs. It also gave the UI’s nursing college $150,000 to start a Registered Apprenceticeship Program.

“These efforts will help Iowa meet our Future Ready Iowa goal as well as train more Iowans in an industry that is high growth that pays a great salary,” Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said in a news release Monday.

Iowa Workforce Development recently was awarded a $1 million ApprenticeshipUSA State Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to boost Registered Apprenticeship opportunities in Iowa, the news release said.

“The grant focuses on expanding opportunities in health care and advanced manufacturing, the fastest growing and largest employment sectors in the state, as well as increasing the participation of women, youth, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities,” it said.

Employers and those looking for jobs can go to earnandlearniowa.gov.