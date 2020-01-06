KidCreate Studio in Cedar Rapids: Creating a place for art and fun

CEDAR RAPIDS — Lindsay Sullivan opened KidCreate Studio in March 2019 as a place for children to learn the basics of art but also have fun and get excited about it.

“We draw in a lot of pop culture, everything that is popular with kids right now,” Sullivan said. “We want kids to be excited to do art.

“We know the research that shows an overall rise in test scores and children’s ability to stay focused at school with the incorporation of art education. We make a space for that.”

Children can start taking classes at KidCreate studio starting at 18 months old when accompanied by a caregiver. Once children are potty-trained, or age 3, they can be dropped off for classes.

Classes are geared for children up through 12 years old.

“When we don’t have scheduled classes, the studio is open for private parties, play groups and home school classes,” Sullivan said. “We like to work with Boy Scout and Girl Scout groups to earn their painting badges.

“People can customize their project and the whole experience to make it especially fun. And parents get to leave the mess with us. We like to say, ‘You provide the kids; we provide the giggles and grins.’”

KidCreate Studio also has on-the-go projects.

“We take those to other partners in the community that serve children, like private schools, day cares, park and recreation departments,” Sullivan said.

She noted KidCreate also has several programs coming up with Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation as well as with Hiawatha and Marion Parks and Recreation departments, including spring break camps and summer camps.

“I am gearing up right now to make additional partnerships for summer camps for next summer to bring art education to as many kids as possible,” she said. “I recognize that I can’t serve all the kids in the community in my studio, but we can reach them out in the community.”

Sullivan works with her staff to develop the in-studio or on-the-go events.

“One of our teachers wrote our curriculum and all our lead teachers have teaching experience and several of them have art instruction experience ....” she said. “That is what people are coming back for. They recognize that their little ones are in good hands.”

Sullivan has three children of her own, all of whom are school-age.

“I have a nursing background and was a stay-at-home-mom, but now that my youngest is in school all day, I know I wanted to go back to work and start my own business.”

She decided on the KidCreate Studio franchise opportunity after working with a consultant.

“As soon as I heard about it I knew instantly it was a perfect fit for our community. It’s a fresh idea and my whole family could get involved with this.”

“I have really enjoyed being a studio owner,” she added. “ ... And the joy on the kids’ faces is without a doubt the greatest thing about this job. When I come out of my office and see the kids working on their creations, they are so proud of their work. That part of the job has been really rewarding.”

Know of a business that just might make for an intriguing “My Biz” feature? Tell us about it via michaelchevy.castranova@thegazette.com.

At a glance

• Studio owner: Lindsay Sullivan

• Business: KidCreate Studio

• Address: 1121 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids

• Phone: (319) 377-7221

• Website: kidcreatestudio.com/cedar-rapids