KCRG TV considers change in channel number from 9 to 32

Proposal not a 'foregone conclusion,' station says

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG TV is considering a change its channel number from 9 to 32, according to a petition filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

KCRG’s Operations Manager Kevin Schrader said the proposal doesn’t necessarily mean the station will proceed with the switch, though.

“It’s not even a foregone conclusion that it would happen at this point,” Schrader told The Gazette.

KCRG’s Atlanta-based parent company Gray Television said in the petition that “many of its viewers experience significant difficulty receiving KCRG TV’s signal.” The change in channel numbers would allow KCRG to switch from a VHF frequency, meaning very high frequency, to a UHF or ultra high frequency.

Gray said in the petition that the transition to channel 32 would not result in any loss of service.

The FCC is accepting comments on the proposal until April 22 and reply comments until May 7.

If a channel number change indeed happens, Schrader said KCRG will notify viewers “well enough in advance” for them to rescan their TV.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

