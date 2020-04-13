Kate Moreland named ICAD president

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Area Development Group didn’t have to look long or far for its new president.

Kate Moreland has shed “interim” from her title and accepted the role of ICAD president, she said in a letter to investors, clients and partners Monday.

Moreland succeeds Mark Nolte as ICAD president and has been serving as interim president since Nolte left the economic-development agency in December.

“While I am honored to move into this role permanently, I recognize there are great challenges ahead for our businesses, our organization and the community at large,” Moreland wrote in her letter.

“We are in the infancy of understanding the economic impact and recognizing a new reality,” she wrote. “Our community has been through challenges before and together with strong partners and great people we will be resilient and keep doing the right thing.”

She confirmed ICAD will continue to partner with Think Iowa City, the Downtown District and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership “to jointly communicate and adapt to the rapidly evolving economic landscape.”

A graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law, Moreland had worked as a lawyer until 2005. She also has been an adjunct faculty member at Kirkwood Community College and Iowa Law.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Before coming to ICAD, Moreland served as development director for United Action for Youth and director of community relations for the Iowa City Community School District.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com