Jules Bakery in Marion won't reopen, after 19 years in business

The owner of Jules Bakery said Friday she will not reopen her Marion business.

“It is with sorrow and bittersweet memories that I tell you I am not going to reopen the bakery,” Juli “Jules” Hardin posted on Facebook.

“Trust me, I did not make the decision lightly.”

She added that, “I was holding on by a thread during COVID, but derecho did me in. August 10, 2020, was my birthday and I promise you I did not ask for that historic storm.”

The front of her shop received “massive damage” in that story, she wrote.

“It is time for me to retire, on what is the 19th birthday of Jules Bakery,” her post said.

Hardin announced in September 2019 she was seeking a buyer for the business.

“I have spent the last 18 years building a bakery business in the Cedar Rapids-Marion area. Now it’s time for me to step aside to welcome the next rising star,” Hardin told The Gazette at that time.