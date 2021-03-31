Business

John Deere Foundation to invest $200 million over next 10 years

The John Deere Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Deere and Co..(The Gazette)
The John Deere Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Deere and Co..(The Gazette)
By Tom Barton, Quad City Times

The John Deere Foundation said Wednesday it will invest $200 million over the next 10 years to aid not-for-profits and initiatives focused on supporting poor farmers around the globe, as well as families and youth in its home communities, who have struggled to make ends meet and to access online learning during the pandemic.

As part of its 10-year commitment, the foundation, the philanthropic arm of Deere and Co., will invest:

• $100 million to support youth and families, with a focus on youth education. The foundation hopes to aid at least 1 million underserved and underrepresented youth through its investment, according to a news release.

The investments also includes a $2 million annual investment to food banks that will provide the equivalent of 100 million meals over the next decade.

• $50 million to help 15 million “smallholder and resource-constrained” family farmers throughout the world to make a living and feed a growing global population through its work with a range of global partners

• $50 million in John Deere’s workforce to further mobilize and build on their volunteerism.

“With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tragedies that have been suffered over the last year, those things have proven to us that we must all do more to assist people, particularly those who do not have access to resources and opportunities they need to prosper,” John Deere Foundation President Nate Clark said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“By increasing our annual investment to $20 million per year, we think we’re in an opportunity to help folks that have pretty significant needs today.”

Clark said the foundation will track and report investments against relevant targets and indicators aligned with aligned the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In the coming months, the foundation will announce several key grants as part of its new 10-year commitment, Clark said.

Since its founding in 1948, the foundation has awarded more than $340 million in grants.

By Tom Barton, Quad City Times

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Pfizer vaccine gives 100% protection at ages 12-15 in study

Marion couple encourages others to get the most out of their grills - year-round

Despite derecho and pandemic, Corridor home values rise

Premium coffee shortfall getting worse

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New federal boating law intended to prevent 'circle of death' affects Coralville Lake boaters

Davenport police: Remains are of missing Breasia Terrell

High costs, lack of planning and collaboration behind University of Iowa hospital rejection

'Iowa's Ride' now set as weekend event

2 Iowa State University students who died when boat capsized identified

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.