Jobless benefits for Iowans tops $547 million since April 4

DES MOINES — Iowa’s surge in unemployment continues to subside but benefits paid to jobless workers remain high with 16,735 claims filed during the week that ended Saturday, according to Iowa Workforce Development officials.

The weekly claims for unemployment insurance benefits were down from the 24,693 filed the previous week and well below the weekly peak hit last month of 64,194 as businesses were ordered to shut down or work from home to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa.

IWD officials said Thursday there were 15,411 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,324 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 191,257.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $52.9 million for the same week.

The latest jobless benefit claims report came as Gov. Kim Reynolds has given restaurants and other businesses in 22 of Iowa’s counties hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic the go-ahead to reopen under some limitations beginning on Friday in an effort to jump-start Iowa’s economy.

Industries hit hardest with jobless claims in Iowa were manufacturing (4,065), self-employed, independent contractors and other non-specified categories (2,103), health care and social assistance (1,865), accommodation and food services (1,269), and retail trade (1,133).

More than $108.2 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid the past week. Since April 4, a total of $547,345,200 in benefits has been paid. More than $7 million was paid to 13,075 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits in the week ending May 2.

Officials with the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that nearly 3 million Americans filed claims for state and federal jobless benefits last week. That pushed the total number of benefit seekers to about 36.5 million over the past two months.

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

