Janet Godwin named permanent CEO of Iowa City-based ACT

Iowa City-based testing giant ACT named Janet Godwin its permanent chief executive officer, the company said Monday.

Godwin had been interim CEO since May, after the departure of Marten Roorda.

“In a very short time and amidst a global pandemic that has dealt many challenges to education and learning, Janet has shown clear vision, strong leadership and a deep-seated passion for the ACT mission to level the playing field, providing equitable opportunities for learners to find success in college and career,” ACT board Chairman Dan Domenech said in a statement.

Godwin has spent the past three decades at ACT, working in several different departments and as chief operating officer before taking the interim CEO position.

“I’m honored and excited to lead ACT through its transformation to support all students at every stage of their learning journey,” Godwin said in a statement.

Godwin also serves on the Iowa City school board. She was president of the board since 2017 before stepping down in June, citing her responsibilities as ACT’s interim CEO.

ACT has faced myriad challenges during coronavirus as safety precautions limit testing capacity and colleges increasingly go test-optional.

“So many companies across the world, of course, have had their operations impacted, so we feel we are not alone,” Godwin told The Gazette in June.

