Iowa's severe weather stymies spring planting

Iowa’s unsettled skies have brought yet more accounts of severe storms — with at least nine tornadoes reported Wednesday alone — and more bad news for farmers trying to get caught up with spring planting.

Wednesday’s storms resulted in an injury near Deep River in Poweshiek County, a report to the National Weather Service said, when a tornado touched down and damaged a farmstand, lifted, then touched down again.

Several law enforcement agencies and trained storm spotters told the weather service that a tornado touched down about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday between Kalona in Washington County and Frytown in Johnson County, though there were no reports of any damage.

A little earlier, the weather service received a report that a tornado had possibly touched down near Middle Amana in Iowa County.

The weather service has not yet confirmed if the reported storms were indeed tornadoes. In addition to the nine reports of tornadoes touching down, the weather service received seven reports of funnel clouds forming in the skies.

In the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area, most reports forwarded Wednesday to the weather service were alerts of heavy rains, flash floods and hail.

A swath of southeast Iowa is under a flood warning until Friday.

“The combination of saturated soils, high river and creek levels, and heavy rains during the past few days is causing floodwaters to recede very slowly,” the weather service reported Thursday.

It said rural areas around communities including Burlington, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Fairfield, Mount Pleasant, Washington and Kalona, among others, were likely to see flooding.

Flooding on both sides of the state and the frequent rains have stymied farmers trying to plant their crops.

According to the latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there was only one day during the week of May 20 suitable for fieldwork.

As of last Sunday, Iowa corn growers had 76 percent of the expected crop planted — but that’s 10 days behind last year and two weeks behind the five-year average, the report said.

Less than a third of the expected soybean crop has been planted, two weeks behind last year and the five-year average, the report said.

“May’s last full week saw an active weather pattern across Iowa that brought continued unseasonable wetness and severe weather.” wrote state climatologist Justin Glisan. “Measurable rainfall was observed every day of the reporting period along with six days of at least one severe weather report. Average temperatures were unseasonably cool with northwestern Iowa experiencing the coolest conditions.”

The forecast in Eastern Iowa calls for a dry Friday and Monday, but chances of rain otherwise through the middle of next week.