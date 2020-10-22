Business

Iowa's continuing unemployment claims lowest since March

Manufacturing, self-employed remain largest sources of claims

A “now hiring” sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie’s Wine Dive in the Iowa River Landing in Coralville on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Iowa saw the fewest continuing weekly unemployment claims reported last week in about seven months.

Continuing claims fell by 4,442 to 41,967 between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, the fewest continuing claims since the week of March 21.

The state had 4,662 new claims, an increase of 470.

Manufacturing was the largest source of claims with 946, followed by self-employed and independent contractors with 819, health care and social assistance with 439, construction with 369 and retail trade with 288.

The claims resulted in $11.8 million in standard unemployment benefits, $7.8 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, $3.8 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $1.4 million in State Extended Benefits. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and State Extended Benefits take effect when someone exhausts their 26 weeks of standard unemployment benefits.

Iowans also received $728,100 in Lost Wages Assistance, which gives residents unemployed because of coronavirus another $300 per week for six weeks.

These numbers only capture how many people are actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

