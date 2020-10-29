Iowa's GDP at lowest point since 2016

Business

Iowa’s gross domestic product fell in the second quarter of 2020 to the lowest level since 2016, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Iowa’s GDP — now at about $179 billion — is down about 10 percent from Iowa’s GDP in the first quarter of 2020 and 8 percent from this time in 2019.

 

