Iowans receive more than $1 billion in federal unemployment benefits through CARES Act

The federal government has issued more than $1 billion in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation to Iowa workers since April 4, Iowa Workforce Development announced Thursday morning.

FPUC benefits, part of the CARES Act, has given unemployed Iowans an extra $600 per week during the pandemic through July 31. Between June 14 and 20, Iowans received $94.9 million in FPUC as unemployment claim numbers remained steady.

Iowa Workforce Development reported 8,542 new claims between June 14 and 20, down from 9,069 the previous week. Continuing claims increased, though, from 152,739 to 153,771.

The state issued $38.1 million in traditional unemployment benefits for those claims. Iowa workers also received $6.3 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $3.6 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Manufacturing accounted for 1,961 of those claims, followed by self-employed and independent contractors (1,372), health care and social assistance (727), accommodation and food services (532) and retail trade (528).

The state also released county-by-county unemployment rates for May. Linn County’s unemployment rate dropped from 12.8 percent in April to 11.1 percent in May. Johnson County’s unemployment rate dropped from 9.8 percent in April to 8.9 percent in May.

These numbers only represent the people actively seeking unemployment and consequently does not necessarily give a full picture of people out of work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com