Iowa sees fewest unemployment claims since March

Iowans filed for more than 126,000 unemployment claims between July 12 and July 18, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday morning, marking the fewest total claims in Iowa since March 22-28.

New claims accounted for 9,505 claims, a decrease from 10,653 the previous week.

Continuing claims accounted for 116,810, a decrease from 134,284 the previous week.

“While one week is not a trend, it is the biggest decline in continuing claims we have had in a single week since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, in a statement. “We hope we continue to see similar declines in coming weeks as more and more Iowans return to work.”

Manufacturing remains the largest source of claims with 2,085, followed by self-employed and independent contractors (1,703), health care and social assistance (864), retail trade (599) and accommodation and food services (596).

Thursday’s announcement marks the fewest claims in manufacturing since June 14-20.

The claims resulted in $31.8 million in standard unemployment benefits, $85.6 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $5.9 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $3.5 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

The FPUC benefits expire this week, meaning Iowans will no longer get the additional $600 per week in federal benefits. So far, the federal government has issued $1.4 billion in FPUC benefits to Iowans.

The decrease in Iowa’s unemployment claims came as national initial claims increased to 1.4 million last week, snapping a streak of 15 weeks with initial claims decreasing.

These numbers only show who is actively seeking work and therefore might not give a full picture of how many people are out of work during the pandemic.

