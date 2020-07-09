Business

Iowans file more than 145,000 unemployment claims between June 28, July 4

New claims up, continuing claims down as pandemic continues

Job seekers wait in line to speak with representatives. (Bloomberg photo by Mark Kauzlarich)
Iowa workers filed more than 145,000 new and continuing unemployment claims between June 28 and July 4, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday morning.

The state saw 10,698 new claims, an increase from 7,732 between June 21 and 27.

Continuing claims saw a decrease, though, from 141,748 to 135,177.

Manufacturing accounted for 3,448 of those claims, followed by self-employed and independent contractors (1,670), health care and social assistance (833), accommodation and food services (586) and retail trade (519).

The state paid $31.9 million in standard unemployment benefits. Iowans also received a combined $90.8 million between Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

These numbers only represent people actively seeking work and does not necessarily paint a full picture of Iowa’s population out of work.

