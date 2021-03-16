Iowa Workforce Development launches workforce podcasts

Iowa Workforce Development today debuted the first in its series of podcasts on workforce topics with business leaders, workforce stakeholders and economic development officers.

The first installment of the weekly series, “Mission: Employment,” features Gov. Kim Reynolds discussing her views the state’s economic recovery. Scheduled guests for future episodes include Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative Executive Director Aaron Horn, according to an IWD news release.

“I believe the new podcast. ‘Mission: Employable,’ will be a valuable new tool for us to promote more collaboration while also providing Iowans with the key information about new opportunities, resources and assistance as they return to the workforce,” IWD Director Beth Townsend said in the release.

The podcasts are hosted by Iowa Workforce Development Deputy Director Ryan West.

Episodes can be downloaded from Apple Podcast App, Spotify App or from the Iowa Workforce Development podcast page, iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/podcast.