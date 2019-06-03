Business

Iowa Workforce Development launches 'modernized' job site for connecting candidates, employers

Beth Townsend Iowa Workforce Development
Iowa Workforce Development launched a statewide system for online employment services Monday.

Its new IowaWorks site offers assisted job search, virtual recruiter and resume and letter builder features as part of what officials describe as a “user-friendly” system both for job seekers and employers.

“IowaWorks is a customer-centric program that makes it easier to navigate our employment services,” Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said in a news release.

“Whether you are job seeker posting a resume or an employer looking for the right candidate, the IowaWorks system helps connect Iowans to opportunities throughout the state.”

Users can access the IowaWorks system anywhere they have internet access or at regional IowaWorks offices.

Those interested can learn more at the employment services system’s website — IowaWorks.gov.

