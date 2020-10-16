Iowa Workforce Development director appointed to Veteran Affairs committee

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend will be part of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Advisory Committee on Minority Veterans.

The committee advises the U.S. Secretary of Veteran Affairs on the care given to minority veterans.

“The work of ACMV is vital to ensuring that the VA addresses the needs of our minority Veterans so they also receive equitable care from the VA,” Townsend said in a statement. “I look forward to helping to ensure that minority Veterans receive the benefit of the promise America made to them in exchange for their sacrifice in serving our great country.”

Townsend is an Air Force veteran, serving 21 years in active and reserve duty.

The appointment is effective immediately, and her term will go through June 2022. It will not affect her role as director of Iowa Workforce Development, according to IWD’s news release. Townsend also chairs the National Association of State Workforce Agencies Veterans Affairs Committee.

