Iowa Workforce Development debuts new resource site for Social Security disability benefits and employment

Iowa Workforce Development announced its rollout of a new website providing information for recipients of Social Security disability benefits, family members and professionals.

Through the Iowa Disability Benefits Network — accessible at disabilitybenefits.iowa.gov — visitors can find resources including employment support, instructions for reporting wages to Social Security and informational videos on program benefits.

“If we want to strengthen our workforce, we must be able to connect all Iowans with opportunities to meet their employment goals,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, in a release Thursday. “The website helps accomplish this.”

Developed in partnership with state and local agencies, the site also serves to clarify misconceptions surrounding Social Security disability benefits and employment, the release says.

“Many individuals with disabilities want to work but don’t pursue employment for fear of losing their Social Security or health care benefits,” said David Mitchell, administrator of Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

“The website is not only for individuals receiving disability benefits but also for employers and benefits counselors who need accurate, up-to-date information.”