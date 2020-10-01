Women working in coronavirus pandemic sought for survey Study aimed at understanding wide range of challenges

A survey seeking information from women working during the coronavirus pandemic hopes to better understand the wide variety of challenges they face.

Women Lead Change, working with the University of Illinois at Chicago, will release the survey’s results to help drive future policies and practices throughout the Midwest.

“I am hoping results from this study can help organizations, policy makers and communities identify effective ways to support professional women,” Zhenyu Yuan, assistant professor in the Department of Managerial Studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said in a news release.

Yuan who is collecting the data and survey responses, which will be confidential.

Adult women working and living in the United States are eligible for the voluntary study at https://bit.ly/2GjQUxb.

Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change in Cedar Rapids, said the results of the survey will be a unique data set.

“Women Lead Change is more committed than ever to supporting our colleagues at work, home and in our communities, so this comprehensive survey looks at the effects of COVID-19 in all of these areas,” O’Donnell said.

Women Lead Change is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization focused on the development and promotion of women and their organizations.