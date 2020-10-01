Business

Women working in coronavirus pandemic sought for survey Study aimed at understanding wide range of challenges

Tiffany O'Donnell Women Lead Change
Tiffany O’Donnell Women Lead Change

A survey seeking information from women working during the coronavirus pandemic hopes to better understand the wide variety of challenges they face.

Women Lead Change, working with the University of Illinois at Chicago, will release the survey’s results to help drive future policies and practices throughout the Midwest.

“I am hoping results from this study can help organizations, policy makers and communities identify effective ways to support professional women,” Zhenyu Yuan, assistant professor in the Department of Managerial Studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said in a news release.

Yuan who is collecting the data and survey responses, which will be confidential.

Adult women working and living in the United States are eligible for the voluntary study at https://bit.ly/2GjQUxb.

Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change in Cedar Rapids, said the results of the survey will be a unique data set.

“Women Lead Change is more committed than ever to supporting our colleagues at work, home and in our communities, so this comprehensive survey looks at the effects of COVID-19 in all of these areas,” O’Donnell said.

Women Lead Change is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization focused on the development and promotion of women and their organizations.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

More than 60,000 Iowans file for unemployment between Sept. 20-26

After their Kingston Pub was closed by the derecho, resilient couple reopens Red Frog bar

Chew On This: Cafe Muse is closing

Mediacom no longer reporting outages from derecho, but some customers still without internet and cable

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld retiring early

University president searches undeterred by pandemic

Timeline: Bruce Harreld's five-year tenure at University of Iowa

Editorial: The next UI president must find a path through big challenges

What's at stake in the election? Check the numbers

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.