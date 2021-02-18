Business

Iowa weekly unemployment numbers stagnant between Feb. 7, Feb. 13

Percentage of claims related to coronavirus decreases

A man wears a mask while walking under a "Now Hiring" sign at a CVS Pharmacy in May 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Iowa saw a slight increase in new claims but a decrease in continuing claims between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13, Iowa Workforce Development said in a Thursday news release.

New claims rose from 6,120 to 6,320, and continuing claims fell from 48,028 to 47,614.

About 31.2 percent of claims were related to coronavirus, according to IWD, which is down from 32.5 percent in the previous week.

Construction remained the largest source of claims with 1,899, followed by self-employed and independent contractors with 804, manufacturing with 803 and retail trade with 380.

The claims resulted in $16.4 million in standard unemployment benefits, $19 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $4.6 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $2.8 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Many Iowans whose PUA or PEUC claims expired before Dec. 27 have gone without payments while waiting for IWD to finish “programming changes.” IWD implemented the extensions this week and said last week it will take five to seven business days for payments to arrive.

These numbers are preliminary and are yet to be adjusted by the U.S. Department of Labor. They also only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of how many Iowans are out of work.

