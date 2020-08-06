Business

Iowa weekly unemployment claims continue gradual decrease in last week of July

Manufacturing remains largest source of claims

Thinkstock
Thinkstock

More than 110,000 Iowans filed for new or continuing unemployment claims between July 26 and August 1, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday, a decrease of more than 5,000 from the previous week and the fewest total claims since the week of March 28.

The state had 6,765 initial claims, which was down from 6,970 the previous week.

Iowa had 104,970 continuing claims, the fewest in the state since the week of April 4.

Manufacturing accounted for 1,429 claims, followed by self-employed and independent contractors (981), health care and social assistance (648), retail (458) and education services (407).

The claims resulted in $29.9 million in standard unemployment benefits, $4.8 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $3.7 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which gave Iowans an extra $600 per week in benefits, ended July 25. Iowans received $78.6 million in FPUC benefits last week and more than $1.5 billion in FPUC benefits since April 4.

These numbers only include people actively seeking work and does not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work in Iowa.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

E's Gluten Free Bakery fills niche for gluten-free baked goods in Iowa City area

ACT cancellations causing issues for high school seniors

Grey's Pub is Moose McDuffy's again

Questions raised after Kodak's stock jump

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds gets good marks in poll despite voter disagreement with state pandemic policies

2 Iowa store employees fired after refusing to serve police officer

Trump campaign uses unauthorized and altered Gazette photo to criticize Biden

Iowa football schedule: Hawkeyes open Big Ten season on Sept. 5

Linn County's new chief deputy looks back on 25 years of service

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.