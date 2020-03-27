Business

Iowa unemployment rate sticks at 2.8 percent for February; impacts from coronavirus not yet seen

Beth Townsend
Beth Townsend

Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 2.8 percent for the third straight month in February, Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday.

Agency director Beth Townsend said the COVID-19 pandemic is not expected to have an impact on Iowa’s unemployment rate until April — the figures for which will be released in mid-May — bceause of how the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics collects data.

As such, she continued, the February and upcoming March rates “are not indicative of where we are now as a result of the recent outbreak.”

“We continue to encourage employers to utilize as many employees as possible and use alternative methods to allow them to work during this challenging time,” Townsend said.

The state’s unemployment rate grew to 2.7 percent in December — later revised to 2.8 percent — after two months at 2.6 percent in October and November, and three months at 2.5 percent, between July and September.

There were 1,703,500 working Iowans in January — a decrease of 1,500 from January and 28,600 higher than February 2019, Iowa Workforce Development said.

At the same time, the number of unemployed Iowans decreased by 400 this month, from 49,700 in January to 49,300 in February. That estimate is 3,000 higher than the year-ago level of 46,300.

The U.S. unemployment rate decreased slightly to 3.5 percent in February.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa businesses shed 1,200 jobs from last month, in a contraction Iowa Workforce Development said is not related to COVID-19 but rather “a symptom of reduced activity within goods-producing sectors.”

Iowans who have stopped looking for work or who otherwise have cycled out of the system are not counted among the unemployed.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

U.S. Department of Justice backs United Technologies merger with Raytheon

Iowa restaurant revenues, employment plummet due to coronavirus concerns

Iowa's hemp program gets federal approval

Work in progress at Iowa River Landing and along Coralville's First Avenue

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

2 more Iowans die of coronavirus

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 27: Johnson County Board of Supervisors requests fewer businesses to reduce number of on-site employees

Iowa regulators agree to doubling volume for Dakota Access pipeline

Iowa courts will not succumb to virus, chief justice says

Manager of large drug trafficking ring related to Chris Bagley's death sentenced to nearly 8 years

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.