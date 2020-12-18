Business

Iowa unemployment rate 'remained steady' in November, decreases to 3.6%

State's labor force participation rate lowest since 1977

A #x201c;now hiring#x201d; sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie's Wine Dive in the Iowa River Landing in Cora
A “now hiring” sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie’s Wine Dive in the Iowa River Landing in Coralville on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Iowa’s unemployment rate decreased from 3.7 percent in October to 3.6 percent in November, Iowa Workforce Development said Friday, but the state’s labor force participation rate also decreased to its lowest point since 1977.

It marks the seventh consecutive month of decreases in the state’s unemployment rate after it peaked at 11 percent in April.

“November’s rate remained steady as Iowa’s workforce adjusts to the seasonal shifts we typically see this time of year,” owa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said in a news release.

The state’s labor force shrunk by 16,000 people, bringing the state’s labor force participation rate to 65.3 percent.

More than 100,000 Iowans have left the workforce since March.

The unemployment rate only includes people actively seeking work and therefore does not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work. These numbers are also only preliminary until IWD revises data based on information from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

State approves over $230,000 in tax credits for Eco Lips' expansion, relocation to Cedar Rapids

Looking for a cup of joe? Downtown Cedar Rapids shops still aim to serve

Iowa's hospitals lost $433 million during pandemic

Thriving during adversity

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Cedar Rapids murder suspect back in jail after repeatedly violating release terms

Marion's Santa and Mrs. Claus have decades of experience bringing holiday cheer

Iowa State vaccine historian: 'It really has never been done before'

Lower vaccine projections could slow nursing home inoculations

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.