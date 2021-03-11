Iowa sees decrease in weekly unemployment claims for second consecutive week

Iowa Workforce Development reported a decrease in unemployment claims for the week of Feb. 28 for the second consecutive week.

New claims increased from 4,216 to 5,531, but continuing claims decreased from 48,389 to 44,827. It marked the fewest continuing jobless claims since the week of Jan. 2.

About 40.9 percent of claims were related to coronavirus, the IWD said, which was up from 37.8 percent in the previous week and signaled a decrease in seasonal layoffs that are prevalent between November and February.

Manufacturing was the largest source of claims with 1,505, followed by self-employed and independent contractors with 874, construction with 457, retail trade with 435, and health care and social assistance with 309.

Iowans received $15.8 million in standard unemployment benefits, $27.4 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $12.5 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and $3.7 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

These numbers are preliminary and are yet to be adjusted by the U.S. Department of Labor. They only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

