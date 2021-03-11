Business

Iowa sees decrease in weekly unemployment claims for second consecutive week

About 40.9 percent of claims related to coronavirus

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news
Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)

Iowa Workforce Development reported a decrease in unemployment claims for the week of Feb. 28 for the second consecutive week.

New claims increased from 4,216 to 5,531, but continuing claims decreased from 48,389 to 44,827. It marked the fewest continuing jobless claims since the week of Jan. 2.

About 40.9 percent of claims were related to coronavirus, the IWD said, which was up from 37.8 percent in the previous week and signaled a decrease in seasonal layoffs that are prevalent between November and February.

Manufacturing was the largest source of claims with 1,505, followed by self-employed and independent contractors with 874, construction with 457, retail trade with 435, and health care and social assistance with 309.

Iowans received $15.8 million in standard unemployment benefits, $27.4 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $12.5 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and $3.7 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

These numbers are preliminary and are yet to be adjusted by the U.S. Department of Labor. They only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore location becoming new Fast and Fresh

Satisfy your corned beef craving at Coralville's Pat & Fran's Irish Pub

Cedar Rapids clock-themed Tic Toc restaurant reopens this month

Farmers could be fined for pesticide drift under bills approved by Iowa House and Senate

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

COVID-19 likely Iowa's 3rd leading cause of death for 2020

Where can I find a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa?

Maine threatens to break deal with Workday, company Iowa hired for computer system upgrade

Iowa Senate passes 'back the blue' bills

Iowa lawmakers predict 'significant investment' to bridge internet gaps

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.