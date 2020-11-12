Business

New Iowa unemployment claims rise as some seasonal jobs end

Manufacturing remains largest source of claims

(Bloomberg photo by Mark Kauzlarich)
(Bloomberg photo by Mark Kauzlarich)

New unemployment claims in Iowa rose to 5,576 — an increase of almost 1,000 — in the first week of November. It’s the third consecutive week with increases in new claims.

Iowa Workforce Development attributed the rise to seasonal layoffs in manufacturing, construction, agriculture and other industries. IWD said 45 percent of claimants said their unemployment was not related to coronavirus.

Continuing claims decreased, though, for the 10th consecutive week. Last week week’s number of continuing claims — 35,660 — was down from 36,982 the previous week.

Manufacturing remained the largest source of claims with 1,005, followed by self-employed and independent contractors with 743, construction with 634, health care and social assistance with 629 and retail trade with 365.

Iowans received $10.1 million in standard unemployment benefits, $8.1 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, $3.6 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $1.6 million in State Extended Benefits, which expired Oct. 31.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which gave an additional $600 per week to those unemployed, ended at the end of July, but residents received $1.5 million in retroactive payments.

These numbers only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are unemployed.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

New Marion Maid-Rite, apartment complex expected to open in late 2021

Demand from overseas helps Iowa farmers after derecho

30hop owners open Tribute Eatery & Bar in Coralville's Iowa River Landing

Cedar Rapids restaurants report fewer customers from high school volleyball tournament

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Feds: Mask scheme swindles University of Iowa hospitals out of $1.6 million

Collins Road Square recovering from derecho

More records for COVID-19 in Iowa: Near 5,000 cases, 1,200 hospitalized and over 200 in ICUs

Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19, is quarantining

Belle Plaine man killed in Iowa County crash

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.