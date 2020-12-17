Iowa unemployment claims drop, more than half of total unrelated to pandemic

Iowa saw a decrease in new and continuing weekly unemployment claims the week of Dec. 6.

New claims dropped from 10,112 to 6,949, and continuing claims fell, from 42,382 to 38,748.

It comes a week after new claims doubled and continuing claims saw the highest single-week increase since May.

Construction was the largest source of claims with 1,379, followed by manufacturing with 869, and self-employed and independent contractors with 805.

Administrative, support, waste management and remediation services had 598 claims, and accommodation and food services with 524 claims.

About 58.3 percent of claims were not related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Iowa Workforce Development said.

The claims resulted in $10.9 million in standard unemployment benefits, $7.7 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation payments and $4.5 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation expired at the end of July, but Iowans received $1.4 million in retroactive payments this past week.

These numbers are preliminary and are yet to be adjusted by the U.S. Department of Labor. They also only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a complete picture of how many Iowans are out of work.

