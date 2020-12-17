Business

Iowa unemployment claims drop, more than half of total unrelated to pandemic

New jobless claims in Iowa dropped from 10,112 to 6,949, and continuing claims dropped from 42,382 to 38,748. (Associate
New jobless claims in Iowa dropped from 10,112 to 6,949, and continuing claims dropped from 42,382 to 38,748. (Associated Press)

Iowa saw a decrease in new and continuing weekly unemployment claims the week of Dec. 6.

New claims dropped from 10,112 to 6,949, and continuing claims fell, from 42,382 to 38,748.

It comes a week after new claims doubled and continuing claims saw the highest single-week increase since May.

Construction was the largest source of claims with 1,379, followed by manufacturing with 869, and self-employed and independent contractors with 805.

Administrative, support, waste management and remediation services had 598 claims, and accommodation and food services with 524 claims.

About 58.3 percent of claims were not related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Iowa Workforce Development said.

The claims resulted in $10.9 million in standard unemployment benefits, $7.7 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation payments and $4.5 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation expired at the end of July, but Iowans received $1.4 million in retroactive payments this past week.

These numbers are preliminary and are yet to be adjusted by the U.S. Department of Labor. They also only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a complete picture of how many Iowans are out of work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa unemployment rate 'remained steady' in November, decreases to 3.6%

State approves over $230,000 in tax credits for Eco Lips' expansion, relocation to Cedar Rapids

Looking for a cup of joe? Downtown Cedar Rapids shops still aim to serve

Iowa's hospitals lost $433 million during pandemic

Thriving during adversity

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Cedar Rapids murder suspect back in jail after repeatedly violating release terms

Marion's Santa and Mrs. Claus have decades of experience bringing holiday cheer

Iowa State vaccine historian: 'It really has never been done before'

Lower vaccine projections could slow nursing home inoculations

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.