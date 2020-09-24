Business

New unemployment claims increase in Iowa as economic toll of pandemic continues

Continuing claims decrease by more than 2,000

Job seekers wait in line to speak with representatives during a job fair in New York on Nov. 10, 2016. (Bloomberg photo by Mark Kauzlarich)

New unemployment claims increased in Iowa from 4,652 to 6,601 between Sept. 13 and Sept. 19 as the pandemic continues to take an economic toll on the state.

Continuing claims decreased, though, from 65,422 to 63,291.

Manufacturing was the largest source of unemployment claims (1,483), followed by construction (1,043), self-employed and independent contractors (970), health care and social assistance (440) and accommodation and food services (416).

Claims in the construction industry more than doubled in September. As of the week of Sept. 5, it was the source of 385 claims. Manufacturing claims were decreasing earlier in the month, but claims increased by about 600 last week.

The claims resulted in $17.8 million in standard unemployment benefits, $4.3 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, $5.7 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and $1.1 million in State Extended Benefits.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits expired at the end of July, but Iowans received almost $4 million in retroactive payments last week.

These numbers only show how many people are actively seeking work and therefore do not give a full picture of how many people are out of work during the pandemic.

