Maximum benefits increase for unemployed, injured Iowans in July

Maximum benefits for Iowans who are unemployed or suffering from work-related injuries will increase in July, Iowa Workforce Development said Friday morning.

Increases for unemployment benefits vary from an additional $12 to $14 per week.

The benefit levels vary based on the number of dependents. Someone with no dependents can get between $73 and $493 a week.

Those numbers steadily increase with the number of dependents. Someone with one dependent can get between $77 and $512.

An unemployed Iowan with two dependents can receive between $80 and $531 per week. Three dependents results in a range of $85 and $559. Four or more dependents allows an unemployed Iowan to receive between $89 and $605 per week.

The maximum for injury benefits will increase to $1,864 per week for total disability and $1,715 per week for partial disability.

Benefits for injured workers will take effect July 1. Unemployment benefits will take effect July 5.

More than 160,000 Iowans filed for unemployment last week.

