Business

Maximum benefits increase for unemployed, injured Iowans in July

Unemployed individual with no dependents can receive up to $493 per week

Maximum benefits for Iowans who are unemployed or suffering from work-related injuries will increase in July, Iowa Workforce Development said Friday morning.

Increases for unemployment benefits vary from an additional $12 to $14 per week.

The benefit levels vary based on the number of dependents. Someone with no dependents can get between $73 and $493 a week.

Those numbers steadily increase with the number of dependents. Someone with one dependent can get between $77 and $512.

An unemployed Iowan with two dependents can receive between $80 and $531 per week. Three dependents results in a range of $85 and $559. Four or more dependents allows an unemployed Iowan to receive between $89 and $605 per week.

The maximum for injury benefits will increase to $1,864 per week for total disability and $1,715 per week for partial disability.

Benefits for injured workers will take effect July 1. Unemployment benefits will take effect July 5.

More than 160,000 Iowans filed for unemployment last week.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Two ax throwing businesses opening in Cedar Rapids

Coronavirus levels 'devastating' impact on Iowa ethanol industry

Families of 3 deceased workers at Waterloo plant sue Tyson

Iowa telemedicine proves popular in the pandemic - but will it continue?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

K-12 schools should not require face masks, Iowa Department of Education reopening guidance says

Judge signs off on Cedar Rapids' $1.2 million settlement in traffic camera dispute

Bear sightings in Iowa getting more common

Iowa City police investigating shooting

Linn County sheriff asks for surveillance camera locations - if you want to share

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.