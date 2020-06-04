Iowa sees significant decline in weekly unemployment claims

Iowa’s weekly unemployment claims saw a significant drop last week as the economy continues to reopen, Iowa Workforce Development announced Thursday morning.

There were 6,920 new claims, which is down from 13,653 last week.

The state had 165,195 continuing claims, which is down from 178,619 last week.

The manufacturing sector has the most claims (1,897), followed by health care and social assistance (784), self-employed and independent contractors (533) and retail trade (511).

The claims resulted in $105.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. Since April 4, federal benefits for Iowa unemployment claims have totaled $766.8 million.

These numbers only show people who are actively seeking work, so it does not necessarily give a full picture of people out of work.

