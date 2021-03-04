Business

Iowa sees more than 53,000 total unemployment claims between Feb. 21, 27

New claims down, continuing claims increase in last week of February

A "now hiring" sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie's Wine Dive in the Iowa River Landing in Coralville on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Iowa had more than 50,000 total unemployment claims between Feb. 21 and Feb. 27 for the ninth consecutive week, according to data released Thursday from Iowa Workforce Development.

New claims dropped from 5,192 to 4,452 while continuing claims rose from 48,758 to 49,140.

About 37.8 percent of claims were related to coronavirus, according to IWD. The agency typically sees higher unemployment numbers between November and February because of seasonal layoffs.

Manufacturing was the largest source of claims with 838, followed by self-employed and independent contractors with 685, construction with 554, retail trade with 338 and health care and social assistance with 323.

The claims resulted in $39.9 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $24.1 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, $17.2 million in standard unemployment benefits and $3.8 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

These unemployment numbers are preliminary and are yet to be adjusted by the U.S. Department of Labor. They also only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

