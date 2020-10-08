Business

Iowa sees increase in new unemployment claims, decrease in continuing claims

Manufacturing remains largest source of claims

Iowa saw 4,730 new unemployment claims and 51,666 continuing claims between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3 as coronavirus continues to impact the Iowa economy.

New unemployment claims increased from 4,616 the previous week, but continuing claims dropped from 58,419. Both of the previous week’s numbers were initially higher before the U.S. Department of Labor adjusted the numbers.

The 51,666 continuing claims were the fewest since the week of March 21. New claims steadily decreased throughout the summer but have increased in two of the last three weeks.

Manufacturing was the largest source of claims with 959, followed by self-employed and independent contractors (926), health care and social assistance (374), construction (344) and retail trade (294).

The claims resulted in $14.8 million in standard unemployment benefits, $4.3 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, $6.9 million in the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and $1.2 million in State Extended Benefits.

These numbers only show how many people are actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of people out of work because of the pandemic.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

