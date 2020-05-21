Iowa sees fewest initial jobless claims since March

Iowa Workforce Development received 13,040 new unemployment claims and another 187,375 continuing unemployment claims from May 10 to May 16, the department announced Thursday morning.

The state issued almost $51 million in unemployment benefits last week, and the federal government issued $106.8 million.

The federal government has issued $651.3 million in unemployment benefits to Iowans since April 4.

Workers in the manufacturing industry had the most claims (4,679), followed by self-employed workers or independent contractors (1,251) and workers in health care or social assistance (1,216).

Initial claims have steadily decreased in May after peaking in April at 64,194 claims in a week as businesses across the state reopen. Thursday’s announcement of 13,040 initial claims is the fewest since March 14.

These numbers only include people who are still actively looking for work and does not necessarily paint a full picture of how many people are out of work.

l Comments: john.steppe@thegazette.com