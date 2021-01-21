Business

Iowa sees decrease in unemployment claims, begins issuing extra $300 per week

Construction, manufacturing remain largest sources of claims

A man wearing a mask walks under a “Now Hiring” sign at a CVS Pharmacy in May. (Associated Press)

Iowa Workforce Development saw slight decreases in weekly unemployment claims the week of Jan. 10.

New claims dropped from 7,366 to 6,785, and continuing claims dropped from 48,553 to 46,694.

The proportion of claims related to coronavirus increased from 31.7 percent to 36.4 percent.

Construction was the largest source of claims with 1,327, followed by manufacturing with 974, self-employed and independent contractors with 964, retail trade with 546, and health care and social assistance with 461.

It was the first week in which Iowa Workforce Development issued the latest Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, the extra $300 per week in benefits reauthorized as part of the federal stimulus bill signed into law Dec. 27.

Iowans received:

• $1.7 million in FPUC benefits

• $15.3 million in standard unemployment benefits

• $4.6 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits

• $4.6 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

These numbers are preliminary and yet to be adjusted by the U.S. Department of Labor.

They also only include people actively seeking work and do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

