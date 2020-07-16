Business

Iowa sees decrease in new business filings in 2019-20 fiscal year

Number remains second highest in state history despite coronavirus

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate talks with an AP US Government class at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate talks with an AP US Government class at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Iowans registered more than 24,000 new businesses in the 2019-20 fiscal year, the second-highest total in state history but a decrease from last year, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Thursday.

The 24,481 new business filings between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 came just short of the record-high 24,720 new filings in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

“This data shows that despite the pandemic, there was substantial economic activity in Iowa over the past 12 months,” Pate said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work my staff put in to help new businesses launch.”

New business registrations have steadily increased over the last decade. This is the first year-to-year decrease since the 2013-14 fiscal year, when Iowa went from 19,061 to 19,030 new business filings.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

