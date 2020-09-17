Business

Iowa reports fewest total weekly unemployment claims since March

Construction replaces manufacturing as largest source of claims

Iowa Workforce Development saw the fewest weekly unemployment claim totals since the week of March 21 last week.

The state had 70,115 total claims — 4,462 new claims and 65,653 continuing claims — between Sept. 6 and 12.

Continuing claims decreased by 5,300 from the previous week, and new claims decreased by 790 after the U.S. Department of Labor adjusted the previous week’s data.

Construction is now the largest source of unemployment claims with 1,174, followed by manufacturing (890), self-employed and independent contractors (531), health care and social assistance (415) and accommodation and food services (332).

The state issued $18.4 in standard benefits. Residents also received $3.6 million via Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, $5.2 million via Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and about $1 million via State Extended Benefits.

Iowans received another $38.1 million in Lost Wages Assistance, which gives anyone unemployed because of the pandemic and already receiving $100 per week in benefits another $300 in weekly benefits. The program ended, so people can receive up to six weeks of benefits. So far, Iowans have received about $141 million in Lost Wages Assistance.

Nationally, the U.S. Department of Labor reported 860,000 new claims and 12.628 million continuing claims last week. New claims fell by 24,000, and continuing claims increased by 757,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

These numbers only include people actively seeking work and therefore does not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Chew on This: Greyhound Deli reopens in library; Red Clover Deli opens next to Boston's

Collins Aerospace parent company Raytheon Technologies plans to cut more than 15,000 jobs

Derecho damage keeps GreenState Credit Union's Hiawatha branch closed temporarily

Carnival selling 18 cruise ships

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Half of Iowa state park beaches had swim warnings in 2020

Virtual job fair offers connections during Covid-19

How many daily COVID-19 tests in Iowa are retests? It's hard to know

Benton high school student dies following bus crash Wednesday

Campaign 2020: Iowa Nice is out. Iowa Selfish is in

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.