Iowa reports fewest total weekly unemployment claims since March

Iowa Workforce Development saw the fewest weekly unemployment claim totals since the week of March 21 last week.

The state had 70,115 total claims — 4,462 new claims and 65,653 continuing claims — between Sept. 6 and 12.

Continuing claims decreased by 5,300 from the previous week, and new claims decreased by 790 after the U.S. Department of Labor adjusted the previous week’s data.

Construction is now the largest source of unemployment claims with 1,174, followed by manufacturing (890), self-employed and independent contractors (531), health care and social assistance (415) and accommodation and food services (332).

The state issued $18.4 in standard benefits. Residents also received $3.6 million via Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, $5.2 million via Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and about $1 million via State Extended Benefits.

Iowans received another $38.1 million in Lost Wages Assistance, which gives anyone unemployed because of the pandemic and already receiving $100 per week in benefits another $300 in weekly benefits. The program ended, so people can receive up to six weeks of benefits. So far, Iowans have received about $141 million in Lost Wages Assistance.

Nationally, the U.S. Department of Labor reported 860,000 new claims and 12.628 million continuing claims last week. New claims fell by 24,000, and continuing claims increased by 757,000.

These numbers only include people actively seeking work and therefore does not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

