Iowa organizations can apply for free financial literacy program

More than 400 organizations have participated in the financial challenge in the past five years, including Mercy Medical
More than 400 organizations have participated in the financial challenge in the past five years, including Mercy Medical Center. . (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Iowa not-for-profit and for-profit organizations can sign up for free financial education courses for employees offered by the Financial Fitness Group and the Iowa Insurance Division.

Called the Iowa Financial Fitness Challenge, employees can take five one-hour course topics on personal finance and investing fundamentals.

The challenge is offered twice per year — in April and in September — on a first-come, first-served basis for employers that apply for the program.

Organizations eligible to apply include health care, education, not-for-profit and membership-based organizations, government entities, and service sectors.

The only organizations that are not able to receive grant funding are industries regulated by government agencies such as financial and investment services.

To apply for the fall challenge, go to financialfitnessgroup.com/iowa.

More than 400 organizations and 200,000 employees in Iowa have participated in the financial challenge in the past five years, including Des Moines Public Schools, the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and Mercy Medical Center.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

 

