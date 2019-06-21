Business

Iowa unemployment rate remains steady

Data shows slight decreases in unemployment from last year

President Donald Trump, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Ivanka Trump participate during a roundtable discussion on workforce development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa, on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
President Donald Trump, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Ivanka Trump participate during a roundtable discussion on workforce development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa, on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Iowa’s May unemployment rate remained at 2.4 percent compared to the previous month, Iowa Workforce Development reported.

That’s down slightly from last year’s 2.6 percent.

The number of unemployed Iowans did increase slightly, with approximately 40,700 looking for work in May and 40,300 in April. However, the data showed these numbers are 2,700 lower than the amount of unemployed Iowans last year.

The overall United States unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent, an Iowa Workforce Development news release said.

The number of employed Iowans increased in May to 1,673,400, which is 3,200 more than in April and 31,500 more than in May 2018.

The total number of Iowans employed in a nonfarm profession was reported as 1,590,100 in May, up slightly from last year’s 1,583,800 total, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

“Annually, total nonfarm employment continues to add jobs at a slow pace and has been driven by gains in manufacturing” at an additional 6,500, the news release said.

The largest reported loss in nonfarm trades was in retail, with a decline of 3,600 jobs in Iowa from last year. The trade, transportation and utilities sector saw a 2,400 job loss, the release said.

The figures do not include people who no longer are seeking employment or who otherwise have cycled out of the system.

